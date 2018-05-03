Ukraine to Replicate U.S. Sanctions on Russian Individuals

Ukraine has decided to expand sanctions on Russian companies and entities to mirror those of the United States, which has blacklisted tycoons and allies of Russia's Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday.

Kiev has also extended existing sanctions it introduced against hundreds of Russian companies and entities in response to the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Kremlin support for a pro-Russian separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine.

"With today's decision, we have coordinated new sanctions ... with those that have been introduced by the United States against citizens and legal entities of the Russian Federation," Poroshenko said in a statement after a meeting of the country's Security and Defense Council.

He did not say which individuals were on the latest list or when the sanctions would come into force, but he has previously said Ukraine would sanction Russian oligarchs including Oleg Deripaska.