Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

Feb 2, 2017 — 16:23
Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

Feb 2, 2017 — 16:23
Kacper Pempel / Reuters

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has vowed to put the question of NATO membership to a referendum.

Speaking to German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost, Poroshenko claimed most Ukrainians wanted to be part of the military alliance.

"Four years ago, only 16 percent were in favor of joining NATO. Now it's 54 percent," he said. The president promised to to “do everything in his power” to join NATO if the Ukrainian people voted for it.

A short time earlier, reports claimed that NATO officials had cancelled a meeting with Ukraine in order not to “provoke” the Kremlin.

Tensions are high after an uptick in violence in the troubled eastern region of the country. Beginning Jan. 29, heavy artillery fire returned to districts on both sides of the frontline. At least one civilian in the the Ukrainian-held town of Avdiivka was killed, and scores more injured.

Read More: NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

Even if Ukraine were to vote in favor of NATO, there is little prospect of membership being granted anytime soon.

Since the Georgian war of 2008, NATO has been reluctant to boost Ukraine's membership hopes.  In 2015, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that Kiev's bid to join the alliance would take “some time.”

“Some years ago, [Ukraine] applied for membership … then they decided to be a non-bloc country. Now they have started the process of reforming with the aim to apply for membership later on. If and when they apply, we will assess that application," he said.

World
Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea
World
Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'
World
Brother Ukraine is Fighting for Its Independence - Belarus President

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 day ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago
1 day ago
1 day ago
Thu. Feb. 02
Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian ...

