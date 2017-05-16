Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions

Ukraine will block several top Russian websites, including VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, social networks with broad popularity across the former Soviet Union.

On May 16, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed an order imposing new sanctions on Russia for three years, the Meduza news site reported. Among the entities facing restrictions under the sanctions is the Mail.ru Group, a major Russian internet company that owns VKontakte and Odnoklassniki.

Both sites have millions of users in Ukraine, and VKontakte maintains a server in the country. Last year, VKontakte boasted 53 percent of Ukraine's daily internet audience, while Odnoklassniki commanded 34 percent, internet researcher Kirill Mikhailov wrote on Twitter.