Ukraine Threatens to Prosecute Stalin for Crimean Tatar Deportation

The Ukrainian government is preparing to prosecute deceased Soviet dictator Josef Stalin for his 1944 deportation of the Crimean Tatars.

Stalin and his chief of secret police, Lavrenty Beria, could both be charged with genocide, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office announced on its website.

Kiev's Prosecutor for Crimean Affairs, Gyunduz Mamedov, pledged that "other participants in the crime would be identified" as part of the investigation, which began in December 2015, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The case has been dismissed by Russia, with Zaur Smirnov, the head of Russia's State Committee of the Republic of Crimea, describing the case as “a mockery” of the Crimean Tatars' past ordeals.



"These decisions will have no practical effects for the Crimean Tatars,” he told TASS. "These criminal cases by the Prosecutor’s Office against people who have long passed away is nothing but more crass populism," he said.

