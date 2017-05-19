Ukraine Threatens to Prosecute Stalin for Crimean Tatar Deportation

For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run
20 hours ago
Russia wants to extend oil production restrictions to drive up prices. In reality, it has few other choices.
Premiere of Zhurbin’s opera
Alexander Zhurbin’s triptych inspired by three women — Mahler’s wife Alma Schindler, 73-years-old Goethe's young muse Ulrike von Levetzow and psychoanalyst and author Lou Andreas-Salomé whose diverse intellectual interests led to friendships with a broad array of distinguished western thinkers, including Nietzsche, Freud, Paul Rée and Rilke. Read more
The Russians Are Coming!
Evening of Chamber Music: Kreuz, Weber, Bozza, Herzogenberg, Jongen
Kreuz: Prize Quintet for two violins, viola, cello and French horn. Weber: Trio for flute, cello and piano. Bozza: Fantaisie Pastorale for oboe and piano. Herzogenberg: Trio for oboe, French horn and piano. Jongen: Rhapsody for piano, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and French horn. Performed by soloists of the Svetlanov Symphony Orchestra. Read more