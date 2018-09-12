News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 12 2018 - 11:09

Ukraine Strengthens Military Presence in Azov Sea to Counter 'Russian Aggression'

Sergei Popko / Facebook

Ukraine has deployed troops near the Sea of Azov "in response to Russian aggression,” a top Ukrainian army commander has said following months of tit-for-tat arrests of merchant ships.

Although both countries enjoy free use of the Sea of Azov under a 2003 agreement, tensions heightened after Ukraine’s coast guard detained a Russian fishing boat in March and Russia opened a bridge to the annexed Crimea peninsula in May. Since then, Russia has reportedly seized or suspended at least 148 Ukrainian and foreign merchant ships while Ukraine has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian individuals and companies.

Read More
Russia Accuses Ukraine of Hijacking Crimean Fishing Vessel in 'Violation of International Law'

A week after Ukraine’s top national security body ordered to increase the country’s naval presence in the Sea of Azov, Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Colonel General Serhiy Popko announced on Tuesday that reinforcements had been sent to the area.

“An armed forces group, including ground forces, has been enhanced in response to Russia’s aggressive actions in the Sea of Azov at the decision of the general staff,” Popko wrote on Facebook.

Territorial defense, missile and artillery forces, and army aviation have set up a permanent presence in the Sea of Azov “to provide reliable coastal defense,” Popko said.

Some Russian ships have stopped transporting cargo to Ukraine, deeming it risky after a Russian tanker was detained in a Ukrainian port as Kiev made good on sanctions against Moscow, two sources at shipowners told Reuters last month.

It is the latest fallout from Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and the emergence of a pro-Moscow insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Why a Prisoner Swap Could Free Oleg Sentsov (Op-ed)
Opinion
Aug. 30 2018
Why a Prisoner Swap Could Free Oleg Sentsov (Op-ed)
Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk
News
Aug. 31 2018
Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk
Russia to Treat Zakharchenko Murder as Terrorism
News
Aug. 31 2018
Russia to Treat Zakharchenko Murder as Terrorism

Latest news

Russian Deputy Submits Bill to Regulate Duels
News
Sept. 12 2018
Russian Deputy Submits Bill to Regulate Duels
Russian Accused of Spy Poisoning Tells Russia TV He May Comment Next Week
News
Sept. 12 2018
Russian Accused of Spy Poisoning Tells Russia TV He May Comment Next Week
Russian Clients May Not Get Dollars Back If New U.S. Sanctions Hit, VTB Head Warns
Business
Sept. 12 2018
Russian Clients May Not Get Dollars Back If New U.S. Sanctions Hit, VTB Head Warns

Most read

News

Russian Ministry Warns of Coming Environmental Apocalypse Fueled by Climate Change

News

Poland Fires All Russian Diplomatic School Graduates From Foreign Service, Minister Says

News

Putin's Ex-Bodyguard Challenges Navalny to a ‘Duel’

News

U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska

News

Russian Opposition Candidates Beaten, Cars Torched Ahead of Elections

Sign up for our weekly newsletter