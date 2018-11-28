Ukraine Standoff Part of Kremlin Long Game, Not Prelude to War

The flare-up between Russia and Ukraine off the coast of Crimea has stirred fears their conflict is set to reignite. Ukraine’s leader has warned dramatically of such a scenario.

More likely, according to an analysis by Chatham House, is that the aggression is simply the latest gambit in President Vladimir Putin’s long game to chip away at his neighbor’s economy to undermine the revolution that booted out its Kremlin-backed leader in 2014.

By limiting access to the Sea of Azov -- to which the two one-time Soviet allies have equal access under a bilateral agreement -- Russia knows it can disrupt sea shipments of metals and agricultural goods that travel through Ukraine. Those industries are Ukraine’s two biggest export earners.