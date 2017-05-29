Ukraine Raids Russian Tech Company Yandex Offices in Kiev and Odessa

Russia
Moscow Vows to Retaliate After Estonia Expels Russian Diplomats
Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack
Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence
Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest
May 29, 2017 — 18:13
— Update: 18:09

May 29, 2017 — 18:13
— Update: 18:09

The Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) raided the offices of Russian tech company Yandex in UKranian cities Kiev and Odessa today. 

"There are representatives of the Ukrainian Security Services in our Kiev and Odessa offices," a company representative told the TASS news agency. "We do not have information about why they are there."

A SBU spokesperson said Yandex was being investigated for “treason.”

The raids come after Yandex and other Russian websites were blocked in Ukraine May 16. Yandex and Russian social media sites VKontakte and Odnoklassniki were blocked under the orders signed by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Unfriended: Ukraine Bans Russia's Biggest Social Networks

In addition to search engines and social media, Ukraine has blocked Russian television channels and online services including Mail.ru. Millions of Ukrainians use the web services. 

