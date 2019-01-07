Ukraine Orthodox Church Marks First Christmas Free of Russian 'Fetters'

Ukraine's Orthodox Christian Church celebrated its first Christmas on Monday outside Russian control and President Petro Poroshenko said the document enshrining its newly gained independence had broken "the last fetters tying us to Moscow".

Hundreds of Ukrainians queued in the snow after the lavish two-hour liturgy at Kiev's St Sophia Cathedral to view the document, known as a "Tomos", which was only handed to the head of the new Church Metropolitan Epifaniy on Sunday.

Many Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, not Dec. 25, as they follow a different calendar.

Accompanied by Poroshenko, Epifaniy processed into the cathedral on Monday carrying the decree, a scrolled white parchment. White-robed clergy then unfurled it and placed it in front of the iconostasis, a richly decorated screen that separates the sanctuary from the nave in Orthodox churches.

"For the first time, we celebrate Christmas with an independent autocephalous church," said Poroshenko after the service. "It is the basis of our spiritual freedom, we broke the last fetters tying us to Moscow," said the president, who faces a tough re-election battle this year.

Russia bitterly opposes the move to grant the Ukrainian Church autocephalous, or self-governing, status, comparing it to the Great Schism of 1054 that divided western and eastern Christianity.

The Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow has called the leaders of the Ukrainian Church charlatans and schismatics, and President Vladimir Putin has warned of possible bloodshed.