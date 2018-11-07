News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 07 2018 - 15:11

Ukraine Introduces Jail Sentences for Russians Who Cross Border Illegally

Petro Poroshenko / Chatham House / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko signed new legislation on Wednesday imposing jail sentences on Russians who cross the Ukrainian border illegally.

Russia seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and has been accused of providing support to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. An estimated six million Russian tourists visited the annexed Crimean peninsula over the past year — a majority of whom traveled through border crossings that were previously controlled by Ukrainian authorities — in what Ukrainian officials say is a violation of Ukrainian and international law.

Read More
Ukraine Border Patrol Threatens to Detain All Ships Sailing Out of Crimea

Under Ukraine's new legislation posted on Wednesday, Russian nationals will be subject to jail terms of up to eight years if they cross the Ukrainian border with fake documents or without documentation.

Current national legislation prescribes detentions of up to 15 days and imposes fines on offenders.

The new penalty applies to those who “seek to harm the interests of the state,” people banned from entry into Ukraine, as well as “representatives of military units or other law enforcement agencies of the aggressor state.”

The bill was introduced last year following the detention of two Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) border guards who reportedly got “lost” and crossed the Ukrainian border. The FSB later said they were exchanged for a pair of Ukrainian border guards who went missing in October 2017.

More Ukrainians Hold Positive Views of Russia Than Negative, Poll Says
News
Oct. 10 2018
More Ukrainians Hold Positive Views of Russia Than Negative, Poll Says
Why Oleg Sentsov’s Hunger Strike Ended (Op-ed)
Opinion
Oct. 10 2018
Why Oleg Sentsov’s Hunger Strike Ended (Op-ed)
The Crisis in the Orthodox Church and the Battle for Slavic History (Op-ed)
Opinion
Oct. 17 2018
The Crisis in the Orthodox Church and the Battle for Slavic History (Op-ed)

Latest news

Russia Thwarted Hooligans' Plot Against Foreign Fans at World Cup, Officials Say
News
Nov. 07 2018
Russia Thwarted Hooligans' Plot Against Foreign Fans at World Cup, Officials Say
Kremlin Sees No Prospects for Improved U.S. Ties After Elections
News
Nov. 07 2018
Kremlin Sees No Prospects for Improved U.S. Ties After Elections
Russia and Spain Agree to Cooperate on Cyber Security, Fight Fake News
News
Nov. 07 2018
Russia and Spain Agree to Cooperate on Cyber Security, Fight Fake News

Most read

News

Russia’s Scariest, and Sexiest, Halloween Costumes of 2018: in Photos

News

Data Leak Affects Thousands of Wealthy Moscow Residents

News

Celebrating Centenary of GRU, Putin Praises Its 'Unique Abilities'

News

Kremlin Says Putin, Trump to Meet at G20 in Argentina

News

Russia Sends New Frigate With Cruise Missiles to Mediterranean

Sign up for our weekly newsletter