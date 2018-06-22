News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 22 2018 - 09:06
By Reuters

Ukraine Extends Russian Sanctions List

Atlantic Council / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree to enact a recently adopted decision to expand sanctions on Russian companies and entities, Ukraine's council of national security and defence said on Friday.

It said 30 Russian legal entities and 14 individuals were added to the sanction list, taking it to 1,762 individuals and 786 entities.

"The Council has imposed sanctions symmetrical to the sanctions imposed by the U.S. government on June 11 against legal entities involved in the activities of Russian special services in cyberspace," it said in a statement.

The council has said the sanctions would last at least three years and included penalties on Russian lawmakers and top officials. 

