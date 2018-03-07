News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 07 2018 - 12:03

Ukraine Calls Russian Presidential Candidate’s Request to Legally Enter Crimea 'Schizophrenia'

Zykov Kyrill / Moskva News Agency

Ukraine has said that Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak’s request to legally travel to the annexed Crimean peninsula was "positive" but amounted to political “schizophrenia.” 

Sobchak, who has maintained that Russian-held Crimea belongs to Ukraine according to international law, said Tuesday that she had asked Kiev authorities for permission to legally visit the annexed peninsula through Ukrainian territory.

Read More
Ksenia Sobchak, Who Wants to Be President, Reignites Crimea Controversy

“Adhering to Ukrainian law to enter occupied Crimea is, of course, a positive [step],” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin tweeted on Wednesday. 

“But legal entry to conduct an illegitimate campaign in illegitimate elections on occupied territory — that’s definitely schizophrenia. Of course, politically,” Klimkin wrote.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow has said that it has not yet received Sobchak’s entry request, the UNIAN news agency reported Tuesday.

State-run polling indicates Sobchak is expected to receive 1 percent of votes in the March 18 presidential elections.

Kremlin’s Bid to Woo Rich Exiles Home Meets Skepticism
Business
Feb. 06 2018
Kremlin’s Bid to Woo Rich Exiles Home Meets Skepticism
How to Monitor Russia's Next Election (Op-ed)
Opinion
Feb. 07 2018
How to Monitor Russia's Next Election (Op-ed)
Putin’s Income Doubled Between Elections, Documents Show
News
Feb. 07 2018
Putin’s Income Doubled Between Elections, Documents Show

Latest news

Helicopter Crashes in Russia's Chechnya Republic, at Least 5 Reported Dead
News
March 07 2018
Helicopter Crashes in Russia's Chechnya Republic, at Least 5 Reported Dead
Russia Condemns New U.S. Sanctions on North Korea
News
March 07 2018
Russia Condemns New U.S. Sanctions on North Korea
Russian Duma Chairman Tells Women Journalists Fearing Sexual Harassment to 'Change Jobs'
News
March 07 2018
Russian Duma Chairman Tells Women Journalists Fearing Sexual Harassment to 'Change Jobs'

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox