News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 25 2018 - 23:11

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Seizing Three of its Ships in Black Sea

TASS

The Ukrainian navy said Russian special forces had seized three of its ships in the Black Sea and that two of its sailors had been wounded in the incident.

It made the statement after earlier saying that Russia had opened fire on the ships, which Russia blocked from passing through the Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov. There was no immediate response to the allegation from Russia.

Ukraine's national security council said President Petro Poroshenko had called a meeting of his military cabinet to discuss the situation.

Russia’s Roadmap to Exiting Ukraine (Op-ed)
Opinion
Oct. 30 2018
Russia’s Roadmap to Exiting Ukraine (Op-ed)
Ukraine Officials Accuse Russia of Recruiting Ukrainian Military Wives
News
Oct. 31 2018
Ukraine Officials Accuse Russia of Recruiting Ukrainian Military Wives
France, Germany Blame Moscow for Downing of OSCE Drone in Eastern Ukraine
News
Nov. 02 2018
France, Germany Blame Moscow for Downing of OSCE Drone in Eastern Ukraine

Latest news

Russia Resists Western Calls to Free Captured Ukrainian Ships
News
Nov. 26 2018
Russia Resists Western Calls to Free Captured Ukrainian Ships
Facebook Blocks 'Defamatory' Post in Compliance With Russian Court Order — Reports
News
Nov. 26 2018
Facebook Blocks 'Defamatory' Post in Compliance With Russian Court Order — Reports
Anime Festival Canceled in Russia’s Dagestan After 'Debauchery' Claims
News
Nov. 26 2018
Anime Festival Canceled in Russia’s Dagestan After 'Debauchery' Claims

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Cops Put Out Fire With Snowballs

News

Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria

News

Masha Gessen's Book on Totalitarianism in Russia Seized at Border Over 'Extremism' Concerns

News

Putin’s Guards Say ‘Nothing Unusual’ About Helicopter Sighting Over Kremlin

News

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter