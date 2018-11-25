Ukraine Accuses Russia of Seizing Three of its Ships in Black Sea

The Ukrainian navy said Russian special forces had seized three of its ships in the Black Sea and that two of its sailors had been wounded in the incident.

It made the statement after earlier saying that Russia had opened fire on the ships, which Russia blocked from passing through the Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov. There was no immediate response to the allegation from Russia.

Ukraine's national security council said President Petro Poroshenko had called a meeting of his military cabinet to discuss the situation.