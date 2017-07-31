Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian Citizen for Terror Plot

A Ukrainian citizen has been given a 12- year prison sentence after being found guilty of plotting terror attacks in Russia’s Rostov region, the Interfax news agency reports.

The North Caucasus military court on Monday also handed Alexei Sizonovich a fine of 250,000 rubles ($4,166) for possession of explosives and trying to enter Russia illegally.

A former coal miner, Sizonovich pleaded guilty to charges of collecting information about transport infrastructure in the Rostov region in May 2016 and making explosive devices with the intent to commit terrorist attacks in Russia and Ukraine.

He was detained in September 2016 while trying to re-enter Russia.