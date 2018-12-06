News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Dec. 06 2018 - 10:12
By Bloomberg

U.K. Suspends Visa Program for Super Rich in Crime Crackdown

Roman Abramovich (Sergei Savostyanov / TASS)

The U.K. is suspending its top tier of investor visas, closing a route to permanent residence and British citizenship that’s proved popular with the wealthy, including Russian oligarchs.

The Tier 1 Investor visa program will be suspended from midnight on Friday ahead of reforms designed to tackle money laundering and organized crime, according to a Home Office statement. They require applicants to provide audits of their financial and business interests and exclude government bonds as a qualifying investment. The suspension will lift once the changes, due in 2019, have been put in place.

The visa has been available to those with access to at least 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) to invest in the U.K. It’s open to those from outside the European Economic Area and Switzerland. Such government-backed immigration schemes aren’t uncommon. The U.S. has an immigration program, known as the EB-5 visa, that lets immigrants who create jobs in the U.S. stay permanently.

