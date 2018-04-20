News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 20 2018 - 09:04
By Reuters

U.K. Court Orders Russian Oligarch to Hand Over Superyacht in 'Biggest-Ever' Divorce Fight

"Luna"

"Luna"

vodabereg.ru

A Russian billionaire has been ordered by a court in London to hand over a $500 million superyacht to his wife as part of Britain’s biggest-ever divorce battle.

Justice Haddon-Cave at the High Court ruled that Farkad Akhmedov, 62, had used evasive and underhand tactics to keep the yacht beyond the reach of the English courts and avoid paying his wife, Tatiana Akhmedova, 41.

The 377-foot "Luna" was bought by Akhmedov in 2014 from fellow Russian oligarch and Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich.

Read More
Number of Russian Billionaires Grows by Third in 2 Years — Forbes

The court heard that the yacht, currently in Dubai, is the second largest expedition yacht in the world.

It is fitted with an anti-missile system, has a mini-submarine attached and boasts a 20-metre swimming pool, the largest of any superyacht in the world.

Akhmedov sold Luna in December 2014 to an offshore company based in Panama.

But the judge said on Thursday it was clear that company was a "mere cipher" of Akhmedov, and that the sale was a way of keeping the luxury asset out of his wife’s reach.

The couple married in 1989 and moved to London in 1993 where Tatiana Akhmedova raised their two sons.

In 2016, the court awarded her 453 million pounds because of her "equal contributions to the welfare of the ­family." The figure, the largest sum ever awarded for a divorce settlement in Britain, made up 41.5 percent of Akhmedov’s estimated 1.3 billion-pound fortune.

Akhmedova says however he has not paid the money and she was seeking an order preventing him from concealing assets.

British Ambassador Will Not Attend Russian Ministry Meeting on Skripal
News
March 21 2018
British Ambassador Will Not Attend Russian Ministry Meeting on Skripal
Russia's Foreign Ministry Suggests Britain Might Be Behind Yulia Skripal's Poisoning
News
March 21 2018
Russia's Foreign Ministry Suggests Britain Might Be Behind Yulia Skripal's Poisoning
Boris Johnson Compared Russian World Cup With Olympics in Nazi Germany
News
March 21 2018
Boris Johnson Compared Russian World Cup With Olympics in Nazi Germany

Latest news

Russians’ Trust In Putin Drops to Below 50% After Election — Poll
News
April 20 2018
Russians’ Trust In Putin Drops to Below 50% After Election — Poll
Russian Politician Appeals to Putin Over Alleged Death Threats Amid Garbage Protests
News
April 20 2018
Russian Politician Appeals to Putin Over Alleged Death Threats Amid Garbage Protests
Russian Businessman Releases 'Novichok' Line of Cooking Oil
Meanwhile…
April 20 2018
Russian Businessman Releases 'Novichok' Line of Cooking Oil
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox