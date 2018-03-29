U.K. Is Breaking International Law by Withholding Data on Skripal's Daughter, Russia Says

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Britain was breaking international law by refusing to provide information on Yulia Skripal who was poisoned in England with her father Sergei, a former Russian spy, earlier this month.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, told reporters in Moscow that Britain had declined to cooperate with Russia on the investigation into the poisoning and had not provided any updates on Yulia Skripal despite the fact she was a Russian citizen.