News
March 29 2018 - 15:03
By Reuters

U.K. Is Breaking International Law by Withholding Data on Skripal's Daughter, Russia Says

Toby Melville / Reuters

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Britain was breaking international law by refusing to provide information on Yulia Skripal who was poisoned in England with her father Sergei, a former Russian spy, earlier this month.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, told reporters in Moscow that Britain had declined to cooperate with Russia on the investigation into the poisoning and had not provided any updates on Yulia Skripal despite the fact she was a Russian citizen.

Russia's Foreign Ministry Suggests Britain Might Be Behind Yulia Skripal's Poisoning

Britain accuses Russia of responsibility for the poisoning, something Moscow denies.

Zakharova said Britain's behavior ran counter to a 1968 consular agreement signed between the then Soviet Union and Britain under which Moscow was meant to have access to his nationals on British soil and to be able to give them advice.

Zakharova said nobody had cancelled the agreement which she said still had force in international law.

