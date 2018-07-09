Taxi Driver From Moscow Run-In Compensates Victims

The Kyrgyz taxi driver who plowed into a crowd of pedestrians near the Kremlin in the early days of the football World Cup has reportedly begun to financially compensate his victims.

Seven people, including two Mexican fans, were injured when a taxi swerved onto the sidewalk out of stationary traffic near the Kremlin on June 16 and hit a group of pedestrians. The attack raised the specter of terrorism that Russian authorities sought to avoid during the World Cup although the driver, Chingiz Anarbek, said he was fatigued and simply mixed up the accelerator and brake pedals.

“My client has partly compensated the victims for material and other damage,” his attorney, Pavel Berezin said according to an Interfax report on Monday.