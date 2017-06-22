Two-Thirds of Russians Believe USSR Would Have Won WWII Without Allied Help

21 hours ago
The Kremlin Is Standing By Footage of Russian Troops in Syria the Internet Says Is Fake
21 hours ago
The Kremlin Is Standing By Footage of Russian Troops in Syria the Internet Says Is Fake
Oleg Tabakov stars in Konstantin Bogomolov’s staging of Nichola McAuliffe’s play “Maurice’s Jubilee” about a man preparing for his 90th birthday and final weeks. Read more
21 hours ago
The Kremlin Is Standing By Footage of Russian Troops in Syria the Internet Says Is Fake
In Pictures: Germany's Helmut Kohl and Russia
Modest Mussorgsky’s opera about the Strelets Revolt in 1698, as a result of which thousands of soldiers were beheaded on Red Square. Read more