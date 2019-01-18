News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Jan. 18 2019 - 10:01

Su-34 Bombers Collide in Far East Russia, Two Pilots Rescued

Su-34 / Wikicommons

The pilots of two Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers that collided in Far East Russia have been pulled out of the sea alive, Russian media cited the military as saying Friday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the unarmed aircraft were performing training flights over the Sea of Japan when they “touched” in the air. The ministry said it believes pilot error is to blame for the crash.

The first pilot was reportedly recovered in satisfactory condition shortly after the collision. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed less than an hour later that the second pilot was rescued as well, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

“From the first approach, the helicopter crew hovered over a liferaft and the pilot was raised aboard,” the ministry was quoted as saying in a statement.

One of the Su-34s crashed and another landed with a failed engine, an unnamed source told Interfax earlier.

The incident reportedly led the military to ground all Su-34 flights.

