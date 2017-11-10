News
Two Russian Soldiers Dead After Explosion During Military Drill

Nov 10, 2017 — 15:27
— Update: 15:31
Dmitry Rogulin / TASS

A Russian officer and contract soldier have died in a blast at an ammunition disposal drill in Siberia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said five others were injured in the explosion during the military drill in a field in the Zabaiksalsky region, the Interfax news agency reported Friday.

The injured officer and four contract soldiers are expected to recover, the agency cites the ministry as saying.

A military commission has been dispatched to the Tsugol firing range to establish the causes of the incident.

