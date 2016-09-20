Russia
Two Russians Cautioned After 'Selling' Fake State Secrets to CIA
Ukrainian Separatist Yevgeny Zhilin Murdered in Moscow Restaurant
Russia's VTB Bank Fined $5M for Illegal Trades
Ukrainian Separatist Yevgeny Zhilin Murdered in Moscow Restaurant
The Election Is Over, So What's Next for Putin and His New Duma?
Statistical Evidence Suggests Russia's Ruling Party Cheated Its Way to Supermajority
Parnas Leader Kasyanov Bows Out of Russian Presidential Elections

Two Russians Cautioned After 'Selling' Fake State Secrets to CIA

Sep. 20 2016 — 12:25
— Update: 13:07

Two Russians Cautioned After 'Selling' Fake State Secrets to CIA

Sep. 20 2016 — 12:25
— Update: 13:07

Two men from the remote Siberian town of Borzya have received an official warning from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) after inventing state secrets to sell to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The pair fabricated stories on military units deployed in the area, the number of Russian troops in Ukraine and missiles aimed at the United States, the Interfax-Siberia news agency reported, citing the Trans-Baikal regional branch of the FSB.

One of the men first sent a letter to the CIA in 2015, in which he posed as a potential informer and offered to sell secret information on Russia's armed forces.

When the CIA replied, the man then turned to his friend, who had previously served as a conscript, to aid him in inventing “secrets.”

The CIA never confirmed that they would pay the pair, and the FSB ensured that contact ceased between the organization and the two men.

“These young people were let off without a criminal charge as they gave no real secrets to the CIA,” said a spokesperson for the FSB, who confirmed that the former conscript had never had access to classified information. “A caution was enough.”

The Election Is Over, So What’s Next for Putin and His New Duma?

1 hour ago

The dust is now settling after the landslide victory this Sunday by Vladimir Putin and United Russia — a showing so good that the party will now enjoy a constitutional super-majority in the new parliament. ...

1 hour ago

Ukrainian Separatist Yevgeny Zhilin Murdered in Moscow Restaurant

2 hours ago

Russia's VTB Bank Fined $5M for Illegal Trades

15 hours ago

Statistical Evidence Suggests Russia's Ruling Party Cheated Its Way to Supermajority

19 hours ago

Parnas Leader Kasyanov Bows Out of Russian Presidential Elections

19 hours ago

Putin: United Russia's Victory Boosted By Attempted 'External Pressure'

20 hours ago

Russia's Top Gay News Website Banned

3 days ago
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
Russia's Post-Bolotnaya Regime Reset: Reality or Illusion?
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
3 days ago

The State Duma elections of Sept. 18, 2016 reflect a number of tendencies in contemporary Russian politics. Although critics dismiss them as little more than an exercise in managed representation, in fact they indicate attempts to modify the relationship between the state and society, although ...

Print edition — 5 days ago

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
1 day, 18 hours ago
Russians went to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect their representatives for the nation's lower house of parliament, the State Duma. The elections ...

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Appalled or enthralled by Sunday’s election results, Moscow TV offers viewers much to enjoy as you decompress this week, including great music (modern, classical and bebop), a trans-European Nobel laureate, Soviet nostalgia that actually works and the best “Borshcht Western” you’ll find east of Dodge City. Here’s your what and when.

1 day ago

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out ...

New issue — 5 days ago

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

21 hours ago

Russian Elections 'Far From Free and Fair,' Say Monitors
Russia's parliamentary elections were “far from truly free and fair,” the independent election monitoring group Golos reported Monday. ...

22 hours ago

Fraud Caught on Camera: Election Results Annulled in Rostov-on-Don Polling Station
Russian officials have annulled election results from a polling station in the country's southern region of Rostov-on-Don after ...

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
'Ew, That’s Disgusting!' and More Untranslatable Russian
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

I love lists of “untranslatable” words. Just once I’d like to hand in a translation with blank spaces in every paragraph and, ...

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia
3 days ago
Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East ...
Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia
3 days ago
Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. ...
Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin
1 day ago
With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: ...
