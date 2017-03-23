Russia
Meanwhile…
Russia's Foreign Ministry Is Telling Citizens How to Behave Abroad, and It's Everything
Meanwhile…
Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread
Meanwhile…
A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.
Meanwhile…
Arkhangelsk Rolls Out Hardwood Walkways Over Muddy Snow Ahead of Putin Visit
Russian Sisters Rob Bank They Work at to Buy Ferrari

March 23, 2017 — 10:00
Russian Sisters Rob Bank They Work at to Buy Ferrari

Maryam Dashayeva / VK

Two sisters in Moscow who worked for the state-owned Sberbank were arrested March 22 while attempting to buy a Ferrari with money stolen from their clients, the Kommersant newspaper reports.

Investigators claim that the women abused their privileged access to clients' accounts to pilfer over 40 million rubles ($693.000), by funneling the money through shell companies.

Both were arrested at a Moscow car dealership while attempting to purchase a 7 million ruble luxury sportscar, which was reportedly a long-time dream for one of the sisters. The women have been charged with large-scale fraud.

