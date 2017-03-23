Russian Sisters Rob Bank They Work at to Buy Ferrari

Two sisters in Moscow who worked for the state-owned Sberbank were arrested March 22 while attempting to buy a Ferrari with money stolen from their clients, the Kommersant newspaper reports.

Investigators claim that the women abused their privileged access to clients' accounts to pilfer over 40 million rubles ($693.000), by funneling the money through shell companies.

Both were arrested at a Moscow car dealership while attempting to purchase a 7 million ruble luxury sportscar, which was reportedly a long-time dream for one of the sisters. The women have been charged with large-scale fraud.