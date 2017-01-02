Two Russian Olympic Skiers May Lose Medals Over Doping – Report

UPDATE: Kyrgyz Man Reported as Istanbul Terror Suspect Pleads Innocence
7 hours ago
A widely reported suspect in the New Year’s Eve shooting attack at Istanbul’s Reina nightclub says he has proof he was not in Turkey on the day in question.
Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials
Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as “a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life.” Read more
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo
Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more