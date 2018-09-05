News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 05 2018 - 17:09
By Reuters

Two Russian Athletes Lose World Championship Medals Over Doping

Maria Abakumova

Maria Abakumova

Vladimir Smirnov / TASS

Russian athletes Tatyana Lebedeva and Maria Abakumova have lost three world championships medals after their results were cancelled over doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.

Lebedeva's results from August 2008 to August 2010 were cancelled, effectively stripping her of the silver medal she won in the long jump at the 2009 world championships.

The results of Abakumova, a javelin thrower, were cancelled from August 2008 to August 2012, taking away the gold and bronze medals she won at the 2011 and 2009 worlds, respectively.

Both athletes had already been disqualified from the 2008 Beijing Olympics over doping. Abakumova was a silver medallist at those Games, while Lebedeva won silver medals in the long jump and triple jump.

Read More
Director of Russia's Anti-Doping Agency Says Chances for Reinstatement Low

Russia's athletics federation remains suspended over a 2015 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report outlining evidence of systematic, state-sponsored doping in the sport.

But some Russian athletes have been cleared by the IAAF, the global athletics body, to compete internationally as neutrals if they demonstrate that they train in a doping-free environment.

The AIU was set up last year as part of IAAF's efforts to separate itself from anti-doping and corruption in the sport.

Russian Billionaire Usmanov Sells Stake in Arsenal FC
News
Aug. 07 2018
Russian Billionaire Usmanov Sells Stake in Arsenal FC
Greek Football Fans Attack Russian Journalists Covering Spartak Game
News
Aug. 09 2018
Greek Football Fans Attack Russian Journalists Covering Spartak Game
Russia Football Team Makes Biggest Jump in FIFA Ranking After World Cup
News
Aug. 16 2018
Russia Football Team Makes Biggest Jump in FIFA Ranking After World Cup

Latest news

Two Cubans Sentenced for Trying to Reach Alaska Via Russia
News
Sept. 05 2018
Two Cubans Sentenced for Trying to Reach Alaska Via Russia
'Glory to Ukraine' Football Jerseys Spark Russian Protest
News
Sept. 05 2018
'Glory to Ukraine' Football Jerseys Spark Russian Protest
Estonia Arrests Two Men Suspected of Spying for Russia
News
Sept. 05 2018
Estonia Arrests Two Men Suspected of Spying for Russia
By Reuters

Most read

News

Putin Gets Love From New State TV Show as Poll Ratings Slide

News

Russia’s First Gay Married Couple Vows Never to Come Home

News

Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk

News

Russia to Stop Transporting U.S. Astronauts to Space After 2019, Official Says

News

Russia to Treat Zakharchenko Murder as Terrorism

Sign up for our weekly newsletter