Two North Koreans Found Dead in Moscow Hotel
Dane Arrested in Russia for 'Extremist' Jehovah's Witnesses Meeting
Moscow Vows to Retaliate After Estonia Expels Russian Diplomats
BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner
Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism
Zverev's Game: The Art of Breaking Rules
Funny Feeling
Two North Koreans Found Dead in Moscow Hotel
Two North Koreans Found Dead in Moscow Hotel

May 29, 2017 — 16:15
Update: 16:33

Andrei Makhonin / Vedomosti

Two North Korean citizens have been found dead at a hotel in west Moscow.

The bodies were found in separate hotel rooms on Saturday, Russia's state-owned TASS news agency reported. Both are believed to have died of acute heart failure.

Moscow police are now investigating the incident.

