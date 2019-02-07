News

Two More Russian Cities Abolish Mayoral Elections

Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

The residents of two more Siberian cities have now lost the right to elect their mayor in the latest restriction of direct elections in the country. Regional lawmakers voted in April 2018 to abolish direct mayoral elections in Russia’s fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg, leading its popular mayor Yevgeny Roizman to resign in protest. Other major cities that have abolished elections in recent years include Petrozavodsk, Novgorod and Kaliningrad.

Read More Yekaterinburg Lawmakers Vote to Abolish Mayoral Elections, Sparking Mass Protests

Kemerovo and Novokuznetsk, two of the largest cities in the Siberian region of Kemerovo, will now have appointed instead of elected mayors, according to new laws signed by the regional governor earlier this week.

MT

Regional lawmakers barely discussed the changes last month, which were bundled inside a package of technical legal amendments in the local election law, the Tayga.info news website reported Thursday. Observers told the news outlet that current Kemerovo governor Sergei Tsivilev feared for the outcome of upcoming elections, after a deadly shopping mall fire in the city last March was blamed on corruption and led to the resignation of then-governor Aman Tuleyev.

Read More Governor of Russia's Kemerovo Resigns Over Deadly Mall Fire