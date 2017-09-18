Two Moose on the Loose in Moscow

One of two moose roaming the streets of Moscow late last week has been rescued after nearly drowning in a pond, several local media outlets reported.

The first moose was spotted venturing into a mall in a northeastern suburb of Moscow on Friday, according to the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid. A witness was cited as saying “[the moose] walked for a while and then laid down on the asphalt.”

“He was more than likely looking for food,” the Podmoskovye Segodnya outlet quoted another witness as saying.

A nearby park ranger told Komsomolskaya Pravda that the moose was eventually led back into a national park.