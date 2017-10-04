Men Shown as Proof of Life by Officials Were Actually Missing Chechens’ Brothers

The men presented to Russia’s human rights ombudswoman as evidence that two missing Chechens are alive are their brothers, the human rights group Memorial says.

Tatyana Moskalkova traveled to Chechnya in mid-September to investigate the alleged disappearance of more than 30 men in an anti-gay purge first reported by the Novaya Gazeta newspaper in April.

The report claimed that dozens of gay men in the North Caucasus republic had been held and tortured in secret prisons. The Russian LGBT Network in August said that at least 200 men had been detained and tortured and at least 20 killed because of their sexual orientation.