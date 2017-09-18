Two Female Terrorism Suspects Convicted in Southern Russia

Two women suspected of plotting a terrorist attack in southern Russia’s Rostov region have been sentenced to nine and fifteen years behind bars, the Interfax news agency reported Monday.

The court convicted a third suspect in a related case to three years in prison in July. Viktoria Semyonova pleaded guilty to charges of planning a terrorist attack, saying “I was influenced by other people who convinced me of the need to fight the infidels.”

On Monday, a military court in Rostov sentenced Tatyana Karpenko to 14 and a half years and Natalya Grishina to nine years, according to Interfax.

The three women were detained in January 2016 for planning to carry out an attack at a Rostov-on-Don mall. Karpenko and Grishina were suspected of persuading Semyonova to commit the attack.

A man was detained alongside the three convicted women with 800 grams of explosive material discovered at their residence.