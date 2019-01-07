Two Dead As Coal Ship in Distress After Leaving Russia's Azov Port

Two people died and another four were missing on Monday after a ship carrying coal sent a distress signal off the northern coast of Turkey, the coast guard and the local governor's office said.





The Panama-flagged vessel, which departed from Russia's Azov port, sent out a distress signal around 148 kilometers off the northeastern Black Sea province of Samsun, the coast guard said.





Thirteen crew members were on the bulk carrier including nine Ukraine nationals, two Azerbaijan nationals and two Russians, the Samsun governor's office said.





The coast guard said the distress signal was received regarding a "possible sinking" of the ship.



