News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 16 2019 - 14:02
By Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan Says No Going Back From S-400 Arms Deal with Russia

S-400 / vitalykuzmin.net

Turkey will not turn back from its deal to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Saturday, a day after an informal deadline Washington set for Ankara to respond to arival offer passed.

NATO member Turkey has repeatedly said it is committed to buying the Russian missile defense system, despite warnings from the U.S.-led alliance that the S-400s cannot be integrated into the NATO air defense system.

U.S. officials had set an informal deadline of Feb. 15 for Ankara to respond to the rival U.S. offer and have said that if Turkey proceeds with the S-400 purchase, Washington will withdraw its offer to sell a $3.5 billion Raytheon Co Patriot missile package.

They have also said it would jeopardize Turkey's purchase of Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets and possibly result in the United States imposing sanctions.

Read More
Russian S-400 Installation to Begin in Oct. 2019, Turkish Minister Says

However, speaking to reporters on the flight back from the Russian resort of Sochi, where a three-way summit on Syria between Turkey, Russia and Iran was held, Erdogan said Ankara would press on with the S-400 purchases.

"We made the S-400 deal with Russia, so it out of the question for us to turn back. That's done," Erdogan said, according to broadcaster NTV.

He said Turkey was open to purchasing Patriot systems from the United States as long as the deal served Turkey's interests, but added there were issues on delivery and production that were still being discussed with Washington.

"The U.S. administration views the early delivery issue positively, but they won't say anything about joint production or a credit. We continue our work based on the promise of the S-400 deliveries in July."

The formal U.S. offer for Turkey's purchase of Patriot systems expires at the end of March, U.S. officials have told Reuters, after which a new offer would have to be submitted.

The United States asked Turkey to give at least an informal answer on whether it would go ahead with its S-400 purchase by Feb. 15, one U.S. official said.

It was not immediately clear whether Turkey had responded to the U.S. offer.

U.S. Rejects Russian Offer to Save INF Missile Treaty, Washington to Pull out
News
Jan. 17 2019
U.S. Rejects Russian Offer to Save INF Missile Treaty, Washington to Pull out
Russia Rejects U.S. Call to Destroy Missile in Arms Pact Row
News
Jan. 21 2019
Russia Rejects U.S. Call to Destroy Missile in Arms Pact Row
Russia, in Effort to Defuse U.S. Nuclear Dispute, Displays New Missile
News
Jan. 23 2019
Russia, in Effort to Defuse U.S. Nuclear Dispute, Displays New Missile


Latest news

We're Ready to Unite With Russia, Belarus Leader Lukashenko Says
News
Feb. 15 2019
We're Ready to Unite With Russia, Belarus Leader Lukashenko Says
Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan
News
Feb. 15 2019
Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan
U.S. Founder of Major Private Equity Group Detained in Russia on Embezzlement Charges, Explained
News
Feb. 15 2019
U.S. Founder of Major Private Equity Group Detained in Russia on Embezzlement Charges, Explained
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

We're Ready to Unite With Russia, Belarus Leader Lukashenko Says

News

Russia Moves to Mask Its Soldiers' Digital Trail

News

Putin’s Ambitious Plan to Overhaul Russia’s Economy Will Cost $390 Bln, Government Estimates

News

Russian Farmer Eaten Alive by Pigs

Sign up for our weekly newsletter