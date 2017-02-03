Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

President Trump's ambassador to the United Nations has launched a scathing attack on Russia for escalating violence in eastern Ukraine.

In her first address to the UN since her appointment last month, Nikki Haley condemned Russia's “aggressive actions” in the Donbass region.

The former Republican governor said that sanctions on Moscow would stay in place until the Crimean peninsula was once more under Ukrainian control.

"We do want to better our relations with Russia," Haley said on Thursday. "However, the dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions."