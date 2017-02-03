Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 minutes ago Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs
12 minutes ago Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'
15 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
Moscow
American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump
World
Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
World
NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia
World
Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 minutes ago Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs
12 minutes ago Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'
15 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

Feb 3, 2017 — 11:52
— Update: 12:04

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

Feb 3, 2017 — 11:52
— Update: 12:04
The new U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, addresses a Security Council meeting of the United Nations,, Feb. 2, 2017. Richard Drew / AP

President Trump's ambassador to the United Nations has launched a scathing attack on Russia for escalating violence in eastern Ukraine.

In her first address to the UN since her appointment last month, Nikki Haley condemned Russia's “aggressive actions” in the Donbass region.

The former Republican governor said that sanctions on Moscow would stay in place until the Crimean peninsula was once more under Ukrainian control.

"We do want to better our relations with Russia," Haley said on Thursday. "However, the dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions."

Her words will disappoint Kremlin officials, who hoped that sanctions would be weakened or even scrapped under the new administration.

Trump's first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week was described by the Kremlin as "positive and constructive."

Trump asked for Putin to convey his wishes of happiness and prosperity to the Russian people, while the Russian president said that all “warm feelings” were mutual.

Haley is not the first official endorsed by Trump to urge a more cautious approach to relations with Moscow.

In his congressional hearing, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned officials that Washington would need to “be clear-eyed” about any relationship with Russia, "Russia today poses a danger. It invaded , including Crimea, and violated the laws of war,” he said.

Tensions remain high in eastern Ukraine after heavy artillery fire returned to districts on both sides of the frontline on Jan. 29. At least one civilian in the the Ukrainian-held town of Avdiivka was killed, with scores more injured.

Read More: Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'
Related
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
World
Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
World
Less Than Half of Russians Expect Better U.S. Ties Under Trump

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

13 hours ago

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic on everyone's minds: the damage caused by sanctions. But neither side is willing to say they discussed lifting them.

3 minutes ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

15 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

19 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

21 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

21 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

22 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

3 minutes ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

15 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

19 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

3 minutes ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

15 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

19 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an ...

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an ...

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an ...

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

3 minutes ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

15 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

19 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

2 days ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
2 days ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 19 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

21 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

21 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

22 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

21 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

21 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

21 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

21 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

21 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

21 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

see more

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to ...

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

New issue — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

23 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

1 day ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

Fri. Feb. 03

More events
King Lear Theater
The Salesman Cinema
DJ Octopus Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
350 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025 Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

23 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

1 day ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

21 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

21 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

22 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

1 day ago
New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald ...

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Exhibition

Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo

Garage
to Feb. 05

Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian ...

Most Read

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+