Why Trump's UN Speech Was Gold for Russia's Top Propagandist

U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech at the UN last week was “full of self-love, a sense of impunity, and unprecedented threats,” according to Dmitry Kiselyov, the infamous host of Russia’s most watched news program Vesti Nedeli on Channel One.

Even though Trump prefaced his remarks with an explanation that North Korea was a rogue regime which killed its own people and contributed to the death of an American, “Until, now, no leader used the UN podium to threaten another with total destruction,” Kiselyov intoned on the Sunday evening digest.

Long forgotten is Kiselyov’s own comment three years ago on the same program: “Russia is the only country in the world that is realistically capable of turning the United States into radioactive ash.”

Kiselyov conceded that Trump had made a caveat: North Korea would only be destroyed if the United States had to retaliate in self-defense.

“But who knows at what moment Trump will decide that America needs to defend itself?” Kiselyov asked rhetorically.

In fact, Trump’s rhetoric and actions were only goading North Korea to step up its nuclear program, the host estimated.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un responded to Trump’s bellicose UN speech in a broadcast on North Korean state television Friday with a vow to “tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.”