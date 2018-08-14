News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 14 2018 - 11:08

Trump Signs Defense Bill Suspending Russian Military Flyovers

Wikimedia Commons

The United States has restricted Russia’s ability to conduct monitoring flights under the Open Skies Treaty following the signing of a $717 billion national defense policy act into law by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.

Under the 34-member treaty that entered into force in 2002, countries are allowed to conduct unarmed observation flights to promote openness and transparency of military forces and activities. Russian aircraft had reportedly last conducted reconnaissance flights over the U.S. in August 2017 — over the Capitol, the Pentagon, the White House and Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump was taking a working vacation.

The 2019 U.S. defense policy act withholds funds for the Open Skies Treaty until Trump provides Congress assurances that Russia “is in complete compliance with its obligations" under the treaty.

Over the past year, Russia has cut the number of air bases the U.S. can observe after Washington accused Moscow of violating the treaty by limiting flights over the militarized Kaliningrad exclave in Europe.

Read More
Russia Limits U.S. Military Flyovers in Tit-for-Tat Response

The defense act states that Russia must allow U.S. observation flights over Moscow, Chechnya, Kaliningrad and the breakaway Georgian republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The act also commissions a report on the costs of combating Russia’s treaty abuses over Europe and the U.S.

On Tuesday, Russian lawmakers said that the act had "contradicted" the treaty and vowed a tit-for-tat response, while Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow regretted that the U.S. had suspended funding for mutual military survey flights.

“This is an attempt to hide everything the Americans will be preparing in the course of a new arms race,” the RBC news website quoted Vladimir Dzhabarov, the deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee, as saying Tuesday.

The chairman of the committee, Konstantin Kosachev, criticized the U.S. move for “undermining the foundations of international security cooperation,” the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Russia's New Weapons Aim to 'Cement' Nuclear Parity with NATO, Kremlin Says
News
July 16 2018
Russia's New Weapons Aim to 'Cement' Nuclear Parity with NATO, Kremlin Says
Russian Military Tests Putin's 'Invincible' Hypersonic Missiles
News
July 19 2018
Russian Military Tests Putin's 'Invincible' Hypersonic Missiles
Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia
News
July 23 2018
Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia

Latest news

U.S. Voices Concern Over Russia's New Space Weapons
News
Aug. 14 2018
U.S. Voices Concern Over Russia's New Space Weapons
Russia's Ruble Is Sliding, Pulled Down by the Collapse of the Turkish Lira
Business
Aug. 14 2018
Russia's Ruble Is Sliding, Pulled Down by the Collapse of the Turkish Lira
Suspected Islamic State Fighter Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison
News
Aug. 14 2018
Suspected Islamic State Fighter Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison

Most read

Opinion

Russia’s Economy is Falling Woefully Behind (Op-Ed)

News

License Restored for European University in St. Petersburg

News

Fewer Than 1 in 5 Russians Support Putin’s Foreign Policy, Poll Says

Meanwhile…

Sex is in the Air, and Caught on Security Camera, at Zaryadye Park

News

Mass Food Safety Violations Found at 44 Moscow McDonald’s

Sign up for our weekly newsletter