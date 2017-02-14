Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador

U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has resigned following allegations that he secretly discussed sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to Washington before the Trump administration came to power. Flynn repeatedly told the press that he had not talked about sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak prior to President Trump’s inauguration. Those claims were then repeated by top U.S. officials, including Vice President Mike Pence. The retired Lieutenant General then appeared to change his mind when The Washington Post newspaper published the same allegations from nine former and current government sources. In a statement to the paper on Thursday, Flynn’s spokesperson said that “while [Flynn] had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn’t be certain that the topic never came up.” Flynn’s changing statements appear to have angered top White House officials who had backed his previous claims. According to U.S. news outlet CNN, Flynn said in his resignation that he had “inadvertently briefed the Vice President-elect and others with incomplete information” on his phone calls with Kislyak.

“In the course of my duties as the incoming National Security Advisor, I held numerous phone calls with foreign counterparts, ministers, and ambassadors,” the letter read. “These calls were to facilitate a smooth transition and begin to build the necessary relationships between the President, his advisors and foreign leaders. Such calls are standard practice in any transition of this magnitude." “Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President-Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology,” he wrote. Retired Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, Flynn’s former chief of staff, was named as acting national security adviser in a statement by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The ongoing row raises further questions on whether Flynn’s conversations could have influenced the Kremlin’s foreign policy.