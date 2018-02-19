Trump Says Russians 'Laughing Their Asses Off' by Sowing Chaos

(Bloomberg) — President Donald Trump has found a point of agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller: Russia’s meddling campaign worked, as far as creating chaos in America’s political system.

“If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams,” Trump said in a tweet Sunday.

“They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!”