Trump-Putin Helsinki Summit Won't Bring About Thaw, Pundits Say

Ahead of a highly-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, pundits in Moscow caution that it is too soon to speak of a turning of the tide in bilateral relations.

After Putin on Wednesday met with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton in Moscow, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said a summit between the two leaders would be “the main international event of the summer.”

“It has enormous importance for Russia and America, but it [also] has huge importance for the whole international situation,” he was cited as saying by the state-run TASS news agency, adding the meeting would likely last “several hours.”

Pundits in Russia, however, have little confidence that a summit will bring meaningful change.

