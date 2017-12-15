Trump, Putin Speak After Russian Leader Praises U.S. Economy

(Bloomberg) — President Donald Trump spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, amid the intensifying investigation into whether the Kremlin meddled in last year’s U.S. election to help Trump win.

The call came Thursday, after Putin used his annual news conference to praise the U.S. financial markets’ rise and other “quite serious achievements” under Trump, whom he said he was on first-name terms with. The Russian president also dismissed as “spy-mania” allegations of his collusion with the Trump campaign and suggested the FBI has been drugging the whistle-blower who led to Russia’s Olympics ban.