Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

U.S. President Donald Trump has beaten Russian leader Vladimir Putin to became Russia's most-talked about public figure.

According to data from media analytics company SCAN, Trump was mentioned 202,000 times in the Russian press in January 2017.

Putin was named the country's second most discussed figure, losing his place at the top of the monthly table for the first time since 2011. His name was mentioned a mere 147,000 times.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama slid into third place with 61,155 mentions, while Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton only managed to cling to seventh place with 23,843 mentions.

Other top scorers included Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

SCAN compiled the data by analyzing more than 240,000 articles from Russia's national and regional press, television and radio broadcasts, and online news sites each day in January.

