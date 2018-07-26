News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 26 2018 - 09:07
By Reuters

Trump Delays Putin Meeting Until 'After the Russia Witch Hunt is Over,' Bolton Says

Kremlin.ru

U.S. President Donald Trump will postpone a second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin until next year after the federal probe into Russian election meddling is over, national security adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday.

Trump said last week he would invite Putin to Washington for an autumn meeting, a daring rebuttal to fierce criticism over their summit in Helsinki, in which he appeared to give credence to the Russian leader's assertion that Moscow did not interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The invitation sparked a new outcry, including from lawmakers in Trump's Republican party, who argued that Putin is an adversary not worthy of a White House visit and that they still did not know what the leaders had discussed during their two-hour, one-on-one meeting.

"The president believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said in a statement.

Read More
Russia Must Show Caution Now That It Has Publicly Sided With Trump (Op-ed)

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Moscow interfered to sway the vote toward Trump, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether Trump's campaign worked with the Russians.

Trump rejected the criticism sparked by his Helsinki news conference with Putin and said he misspoke in a series of flip-flops over the summit. He then abruptly issued the invitation to Putin.

Reflecting the unease among U.S. lawmakers, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Putin would not be invited to address Congress or visit the Capitol if he accepted Trump's invitation.

The Kremlin said this week that although Washington and Moscow agreed there was a need for another Putin-Trump meeting, Russia had not yet begun any practical preparations for a new meeting.

"There are other options (to meet) which our leaders can look at," aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, citing a meeting of G20 leaders in Argentina which starts at the end of November.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's probe into meddling in the 2016 election a "witch hunt," a claim that he repeated in a tweet the same day he met with Putin in Helsinki. 

Reports: Newspaper Edition Seized for Covering Unpopular Pension Reform
News
June 26 2018
Reports: Newspaper Edition Seized for Covering Unpopular Pension Reform
Study Shows 17 Percent of Russian Men Won't Live to Retirement
News
June 27 2018
Study Shows 17 Percent of Russian Men Won't Live to Retirement
Moscow and Washington Strike Deal to Hold Putin-Trump Summit
News
June 27 2018
Moscow and Washington Strike Deal to Hold Putin-Trump Summit

Latest news

Mass Seagull Deaths Investigated in Russia’s Far East
News
July 26 2018
Mass Seagull Deaths Investigated in Russia’s Far East
Russia Deflects Criticism From UN Rights Experts on Prison Torture
News
July 26 2018
Russia Deflects Criticism From UN Rights Experts on Prison Torture
Finnish Volleyball Team Accuses Russian Athletes of Sexual Harassment and Attempted Rape
News
July 25 2018
Finnish Volleyball Team Accuses Russian Athletes of Sexual Harassment and Attempted Rape
By Reuters

Most read

News

800,000 Modern-Day Slaves Are Living in Russia, Report Says

News

Moscow Public Transport Ranks World’s Most Efficient

News

Russia’s FSB Launches Raids Over Suspected Missile Tech Leak to West

Meanwhile…

Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub

News

Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter