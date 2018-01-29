News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Jan. 29 2018 - 12:01

Trump's Administration Is 'Even Worse' Than Obama's, Russian Senator Says

Alexei Pushkov

Council of the Federation / Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

The current U.S. administration displays anti-Russian sentiment and is no better than its predecessors, a senior Russian lawmaker has said ahead of expected American restrictions over alleged election meddling.

Anxiety has gripped Moscow as the U.S. prepares to release a list of prominent Russian businessmen with links to the Kremlin, expected to be published in the next 24 hours. Analysts say the individuals on the new list risk being targeted with new sanctions.

“Strictly speaking, I can’t see the policy differences between the administrations of Donald Trump and Barack Obama,” Senator Alexei Pushkov said on a popular late-night talk show hosted by Vladimir Solovyov that aired on Sunday.

He added that Trump’s administration was “even worse” than Obama’s in certain areas.

Last summer, Pushkov called Trump a “hostage of Congress and anti-Russian hysteria,” when the U.S. president signed a sanctions bill against Russia over election hacking.

“I believe we have to get used to the fact there will be no positive signals from the United States in the foreseeable future,” the senator added on Sunday.

