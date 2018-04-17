News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 17 2018 - 09:04
By Reuters

Trump Administration Delays New Anti-Russia Sanctions — Official

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Gage Skidmore / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

U.S. President Donald Trump has delayed imposing additional sanctions on Russia and is unlikely to approve them unless Moscow carries out a new cyber attack or some other provocation, a senior administration official said on Monday.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday that Washington was preparing new sanctions on Russia over its support of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Read More
Ruble and Russian Stocks Slide over Fears of New U.S. Sanctions

"The ambassador got out ahead of things this time," the senior administration official, who deals with the issue, told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The Washington Post first reported that Trump had put a stop to a plan for additional economic sanctions on Russia.

The official said Trump was concerned that immediately imposing more sanctions, on the heels of last weekend's U.S.-led strike against Russian-backed Assad, would interfere with his efforts to negotiate agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin on combating Islamic extremism, policing the internet and other issues.

The United States has taken a series of recent measures against Russia, including expelling diplomats over a poisoning case in Britain and imposing sanctions against 24 Russians, including Putin allies, over interference in the U.S. presidential election and other "malign activity." Moscow has denied any wrongdoing.

On Monday, the administration accused Russian government-backed hackers of a global cyber attack on routers and other networking equipment.

The official said Trump had expressed concern that if the administration did not proceed cautiously, tensions between Washington and Moscow — already at their worst since the Cold War — could escalate dangerously, the official said.

Read More
Putin and Trump Are Headed for a Syrian Showdown That Neither Wants (Op-ed)

Asked for comment, the White House gave an identical response to an earlier statement by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who said: "We are considering additional sanctions on Russia and a decision will be made in the near future."

Holding off 'a little while'

Another senior administration official said Haley had gotten a little bit ahead of herself by saying more sanctions were coming, but not by much.

"They were discussed but it was decided to hold off for a little while," that official said.

Haley's office declined to comment.

Trump still believes he can negotiate with Putin, but that it is not likely to be productive if he is also criticizing him repeatedly, the first official said.

Trump criticized Putin after the suspected gas attack in Syria for backing "Animal Assad," but he has not done so again.

Washington has said it had proof that Syrian forces conducted the deadly chemical weapons attack on April 7.

If the U.S. sanctions were enacted, they would be the second such batch in just over a year against Syria's weapons of mass destruction program.

British Sanctions Against Russia More Threat Than Harm (Op-ed)
Opinion
March 19 2018
British Sanctions Against Russia More Threat Than Harm (Op-ed)
Trump Congratulates Putin on Election, Says the Leaders Plan To Meet
News
March 21 2018
Trump Congratulates Putin on Election, Says the Leaders Plan To Meet
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
March 26 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Latest news

Moscow Breaks 70-Year Record for Warmest Temperatures
News
April 17 2018
Moscow Breaks 70-Year Record for Warmest Temperatures
Russian Regulator Blocks Over 2M Amazon, Google IP Addresses After Telegram Ban
News
April 17 2018
Russian Regulator Blocks Over 2M Amazon, Google IP Addresses After Telegram Ban
Russian Entrepreneur Raped and Tortured to Death in Jail Cell, Medics Say
News
April 17 2018
Russian Entrepreneur Raped and Tortured to Death in Jail Cell, Medics Say
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox