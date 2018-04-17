News By Reuters

Trump Administration Delays New Anti-Russia Sanctions — Official

Donald Trump Gage Skidmore / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

U.S. President Donald Trump has delayed imposing additional sanctions on Russia and is unlikely to approve them unless Moscow carries out a new cyber attack or some other provocation, a senior administration official said on Monday. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday that Washington was preparing new sanctions on Russia over its support of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"The ambassador got out ahead of things this time," the senior administration official, who deals with the issue, told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The Washington Post first reported that Trump had put a stop to a plan for additional economic sanctions on Russia. The official said Trump was concerned that immediately imposing more sanctions, on the heels of last weekend's U.S.-led strike against Russian-backed Assad, would interfere with his efforts to negotiate agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin on combating Islamic extremism, policing the internet and other issues. The United States has taken a series of recent measures against Russia, including expelling diplomats over a poisoning case in Britain and imposing sanctions against 24 Russians, including Putin allies, over interference in the U.S. presidential election and other "malign activity." Moscow has denied any wrongdoing. On Monday, the administration accused Russian government-backed hackers of a global cyber attack on routers and other networking equipment. The official said Trump had expressed concern that if the administration did not proceed cautiously, tensions between Washington and Moscow — already at their worst since the Cold War — could escalate dangerously, the official said.

