Trump Accepts Russian Involvement in Election Hacks, Says Top Aide

Jan 9, 2017 — 11:31
— Update: 11:57

Trump Accepts Russian Involvement in Election Hacks, Says Top Aide

Jan 9, 2017 — 11:31
— Update: 11:57
Evan Vucci / AP

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has accepted Russian involvement in cyber-attacks against U.S. institutions during last year's presidential elections, according to a top aide.

Reince Priebus, Trump's incoming chief of staff, told Fox News on Sunday that the President-elect believed U.S. intelligence reports which blamed Moscow for the attacks.

It is the first time that a senior member of Trump's team has admitted to possible Russian interference during the election.

Read More: Russian Unintelligence on Russia (Op-Ed)

The Kremlin has been repeatedly accused of orchestrating the release of some 20,000 emails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC), in a scandal which led to the resignation of DNC chairperson Debbie Wasserman Schultz. 

In a statement released on Friday, Trump acknowledged that "Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat(ic) National Committee."

Trump made the statement after he received a full briefing by U.S. intelligence agencies, which claimed the Kremlin planned the hack to deliberately discredit Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Officials maintain that the overall vote count was not affected by Russian interference.

Russia has called the accusations “absurd” and denies any involvement.

Trump Accepts Russian Involvement in Election Hacks, Says Top Aide

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian ...

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

By Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

6 days ago

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

Print edition — 18 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

2 days ago

American Unintelligence on Russia (Op-ed)

2 days ago

America’s case against the Kremlin suffers from major flaws that should be acknowledged, even by those who argue that Russia hacked U.S. democratic institutions, says Kevin Rothrock.

Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon

Moscow's bicycle lovers took to the streets for the capital's annual winter cycle marathon this weekend, despite freezing temperatures of minus 28 degrees Celsius. The ...

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

The Year That Putin Won

1 week ago

The year 2016 looked decidedly more promising for Russia and its rulers than 2014. Domestically, no serious challenge arose to the current ...

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in ...

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.

