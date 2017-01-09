Trump Accepts Russian Involvement in Election Hacks, Says Top Aide
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has accepted Russian involvement in cyber-attacks against U.S. institutions, according to a top aide.
Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions
Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more
Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon
Twelve-meter long site-specific installation by this Chinese artist offers people to experience the effect of being inside their own body. Read more