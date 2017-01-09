Trump Accepts Russian Involvement in Election Hacks, Says Top Aide

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has accepted Russian involvement in cyber-attacks against U.S. institutions during last year's presidential elections, according to a top aide.

Reince Priebus, Trump's incoming chief of staff, told Fox News on Sunday that the President-elect believed U.S. intelligence reports which blamed Moscow for the attacks.

It is the first time that a senior member of Trump's team has admitted to possible Russian interference during the election.