Meanwhile…
July 31 2018 - 14:07

Truck Rams Pedestrian Overpass Outside Moscow

Press Service of the Emergency Situations Ministry in the Moscow region

A pedestrian overpass collapsed onto a busy highway in northeastern Moscow on Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck, causing mass traffic jams in the area.

Video circulating online showed the glass and cement construction sprawled across the four-lane highway with the truck and its raised bed stuck underneath.

Grainy security camera footage shared by the state-owned Ren-TV broadcaster depicted the moment of the impact.

“The truck bed lifted spontaneously, according to preliminary information. Traffic on both sides of the Yaroslavlskoye Shosse is completely blocked,” the Moscow region transport department said at 11 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Traffic had been restored after the debris’ removal by 1:30 p.m., Interfax quoted a Moscow region branch of the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

