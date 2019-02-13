News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Feb. 13 2019 - 15:02

Triple Sunrise Dazzles Northern Russia, in Pictures

meteora_ksu / Instagram

Early risers in the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district were treated to an enchanting illusion of three glowing suns on Wednesday morning.

The phenomenon is caused by tiny ice crystals refracting the light into the sky.

Local residents captured the optical illusion — also known as sundog and parhelion — and shared it on Instagram.

But while social media users were left in awe of the three celestial bodies, local residents took the trick of the light in their stride.

“I can’t say it’s rare in the district,” Artyom Koshkin, the head of the regional weather service, told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Wednesday.

The effects of the refracted light make for pleasant driving. 

And so the region's winter landscape is transformed by this meteorological curiosity.



Latest news

Belarus Will Never Send 'Bad Vodka' to the Russians, Lukashenko Promises Putin
Meanwhile…
Feb. 13 2019
Belarus Will Never Send 'Bad Vodka' to the Russians, Lukashenko Promises Putin
Siberian Freighters Forced to Defreeze Ships in Minus 50 C
News
Feb. 13 2019
Siberian Freighters Forced to Defreeze Ships in Minus 50 C
First Russian Charged for Encouraging Children to Protest
News
Feb. 13 2019
First Russian Charged for Encouraging Children to Protest

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

Meanwhile…

Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)

Meanwhile…

Reebok Admits Cunnilingus Is No Joke in Russia

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

Google Began Censoring Search Results in Russia, Reports Say

Sign up for our weekly newsletter