TripAdvisor Ranks Russia's Hermitage Museum as Best in Europe

Svetlana Kholyavchuk / TASS
Users of the TripAdvisor website have voted Russia's State
Hermitage Museum the best museum in Europe, making it third in the
world, according to the Interfax news agency.
“This year, the State Hermitage
Museum repeated its 2014 success by becoming not only the best museum
in Europe, but also one of the world's top three. The winners were
determined by a specially developed algorithm that takes into account
the number and quality of reviews and ratings of museums around the
world from the past 12 months,” TripAdvisor's press service said in a statement.
The Hermitage was beaten to the top European spot by the d'Orsay Museum in Paris in 2015.
Foreign travelers referred to the
Hermitage as “one of the main reasons to visit Russia and
St. Petersburg.”
The Hermitage ranked first in a list of the top 10 Russian museums, followed closely by Moscow's Tretyakov
Gallery.
The top 10 best museums in the world
were headed by the Metropolitan Museum in New York and the Art
Institute of Chicago. Russia's State Hermitage took third place. The top
ten also included the d'Orsay Museum in Paris, the National Museum of
Anthropology in Mexico City, and the British Museum in London.
"It's nice that our museum often
ranks high in TripAdvisor ratings. I carefully study the reviews
of travelers as they allow us to understand the ways in which visitors engage with the exhibitions,” said Mikhail Piotrovsky, the general director of the Hermitage.