Russia's iconic Tretyakov gallery is set to open its third Moscow campus by the end of 2019.

The new building on Moscow's Kadashevskaya embankment could be completed by fall 2018, the Tretyakov's deputy general director for development, Tatyana Mdulyash, told Russian news site M24.ru. The gallery is scheduled to be open for visitors during the following year.

As well as hosting the Tretyakov's temporary exhibitions, the new building will also house a new document archive and extensive art restoration studios.

Founded in 1892, the Tretyakov gallery is currently home to 170,000 exhibits. The museum currently has two campuses in the capital, on Lavrushinsky Pereulok and Krymsky Val.