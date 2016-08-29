Tretyakov Gallery Launches Troika Transport Card Ticket Scheme

Visitors to the capital's Tretyakov Gallery will soon be able to pay for entrance tickets with their Troika transport card, Moscow City Hall announced Monday.

The scheme will be launched at the gallery's Lavrushinsky Pereulok branch this fall, and will see special barriers installed by the gallery's main exhibition spaces.



Visitors to the New Tretyakov on Krimsky Val will not be able to use the system, but will continue to pay for entrance at ticket kiosks, self-service machines and online.



The transportation department is working with other city organizations on rolling out the Troika ticket scheme for other cultural centers within the city, said Maxim Liksutov, head of the department for transportation and infrastructure development.



More than 8 million Troika cards are active throughout the capital. As well as being used by Muscovites for transport on the city's bus, train and metro networks, they can also be used to pay for entrance at the Moscow Zoo, the Moscow Planetarium and municipal skating rinks in the winter.