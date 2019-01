Traffic Deaths, Murders Surge Over Russia’s Long Holiday Period

New Year’s Eve and the extended Orthodox Christmas festivities not only bring holiday cheer to Russians but also a spike in traffic deaths and homicides.

National traffic police told Interfax on Thursday that 227 people, including 10 children, died in 1,700 traffic accidents between Jan. 1 and Jan. 8.

Drunk driving was blamed on 100 of the accidents which killed 12 people, traffic police added.

Overall, however, traffic police told the news agency that there were fewer car accidents in most Russian regions compared to the same period in 2018.