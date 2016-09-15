Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
4 minutes ago Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'
30 minutes ago Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll
1 hour ago Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis
Russia
Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll
Russia
Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis
Russia
Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections
Russia
Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation

Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'

Sep. 15 2016 — 17:40
— Update: 17:44

Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'

Sep. 15 2016 — 17:40
— Update: 17:44

Moscow's traffic cops have declared war on the city's “golden youth,” after videos of adolescents speeding in luxury cars through the city went viral on Russian social media.

A clip of a Lamborghini speeding down Moscow's Kutuzovsky Prospekt, and another of a BMW driving through the pedestrian area at Muzeon Park, caused outrage when they went viral on Instagram.

Traffic police chief Viktor Nilov said that they needed to punish the perpetrators to “set an example,” the Interfax news agency reported Thursday.

"We need to say that this kind of behavior isn't fashionable, it's unacceptable,” said “We need to educate young people so that they feel a sense of disgust at this."

Nilov also advised young Muscovites not to share online videos which glorified irresponsible driving, claiming that it inspired copycats.

It isn't the first time that Moscow's privileged teenagers have attracted the police's ire.

Twenty-year-old Ruslan Shamsuarov, the son of Lukoil's deputy president, caused a national scandal when in April he took police on a five-hour car chase in his Mercedes-Benz G-Class with a group of friends, streaming the encounter on the Periscope mobile app.

Shamsuarov then joked when the driver was handed a 5,000 ruble ($76) fine, laughing "What are they going to do to us? Nothing!"

The stunt inspired Moscow's police chief Anatoly Yakunin to declare a similar zero-tolerance policy on "those who think money can buy them everything and everyone."


Related
Russia
A Russian Rich Kid's Joyride to Jail
Business
Russia's Rich Embrace Bentley's New Luxury SUV
Russia
Forbes Names Russia's 10 Richest Families
One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

8 hours ago

On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and receiving funding from abroad. It came on the doorstep of a parliamentary ...

30 minutes ago

Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll

1 hour ago

Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis

2 hours ago

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden

2 hours ago

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections

4 hours ago

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation

6 hours ago

U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

30 minutes ago

Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll

1 hour ago

Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis

2 hours ago

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden

30 minutes ago

Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll

1 hour ago

Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis

2 hours ago

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden
1 day ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
1 day ago

Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don’t have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Print edition — today

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

3 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

3 hours ago

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of ...

3 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

3 hours ago

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of places you can get in the festive spirit.

3 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

3 hours ago

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of places you can get in the festive spirit.

21 hours ago

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took law enforcement several days to add it all up. Investigators said that they had discovered 8.5 billion rubles ($123 million) in foreign currency during searches in vehicles and apartments linked to Dmitry Zakharchenko, a senior police officer in charge of fighting corruption.

see more

21 hours ago

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took law enforcement several days to add it ...

1 day ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for ...

21 hours ago

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took law enforcement several days to add it all up. Investigators said that they had discovered 8.5 billion rubles ($123 million) in foreign currency during searches in vehicles and apartments linked to Dmitry Zakharchenko, ...

New issue — today

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada
Call of the Wild: Putin and Medvedev Bond in the Great Outdoors
3 days, 2 hours ago
Forget awkward office outings: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister grabbed the chance to enjoy some real bonding time far from the Kremlin's stuffy ...

2 hours ago

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections

4 hours ago

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation

6 hours ago

U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center

1 day ago

1 day ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first eight months of the year ...

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend
Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means the bands performing at various venues will be grouped by genre or recording label. Alongside newcomers waiting to be discovered, there are also some famous faces you might recognize.

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend
Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means the bands performing at various venues will be grouped by genre or recording label. Alongside newcomers waiting to be discovered, there are also some famous faces you might recognize.

7 hours ago

Russian Anti-Corruption Cop May Have Hidden Money for Crooked Bankers – Reports
Millions of dollars linked to a top Russian anti-corruption cop in offshore bank accounts could have been stashed ...

7 hours ago

Russia's Finance Ministry: Too Early for Optimism About Oil Prices
Deputy head of the Finance Ministry Maxim Oreshkin has warned that it is too early to “rejoice” over ...

7 hours ago

Russian Anti-Corruption Cop May Have Hidden Money for Crooked Bankers – Reports
Millions of dollars linked to a top Russian anti-corruption cop in offshore bank accounts could have been stashed ...

7 hours ago

Russia's Finance Ministry: Too Early for Optimism About Oil Prices
Deputy head of the Finance Ministry Maxim Oreshkin has warned that it is too early to “rejoice” over ...

2 hours ago

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections
The State Duma elections this year have seen many smear attacks and illegal campaigning, the Vedomosti business daily ...

4 hours ago

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation
The Russian Sports Ministry has been directed to help investigate the hackers who attacked computer systems at the ...
3 days ago
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
3 days ago

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is ...

9 hours ago

Duma Candidate Tries to Get Voters to ‘Pokemon Go’ to the Polls

18 hours ago

Head of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down

23 hours ago

Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020

23 hours ago

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub

1 day ago

Russian Real Incomes Drop 5.3% — Audit Chamber

1 day ago

Lithuania Refuses to Recognize Crimean Elections
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
2 days ago
Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or ...
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
2 days ago
Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy ...
Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble
1 day ago
Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade

Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there ...

Most Read

U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+